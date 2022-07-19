Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson named to Maxwell Award Preseason Watchlist

Arkansas will take center stage during SEC Media Days Wednesday morning starting at 8 in the morning. Quarterback KJ Jefferson will be there, with some high expectations this season.

He was one of just 85 athletes named to the Maxwell Award watchlist.

The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. Check out who made the list here ⬇️



For more information on #MaxwellFootball head to...https://t.co/WLP97tKb4b pic.twitter.com/tdxUyTnss7 — Maxwell Football (@MaxwellFootball) July 18, 2022

The junior completed 67 percent of his passes last season, combining for over 3300 total yards and 27 touchdowns.

