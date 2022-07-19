Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson named to Maxwell Award Preseason Watchlist
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Arkansas will take center stage during SEC Media Days Wednesday morning starting at 8 in the morning. Quarterback KJ Jefferson will be there, with some high expectations this season.
He was one of just 85 athletes named to the Maxwell Award watchlist.
The junior completed 67 percent of his passes last season, combining for over 3300 total yards and 27 touchdowns.
