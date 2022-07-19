Anticipation grows for first FedEx Cup playoff event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It won’t be long until Memphis is the center of the golf world.

After a fantastic British Open, there’s plenty of buzz around golf. That excitement is about to hop back across the pond from St. Andrews, Scotland and arrive at TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which is now just over three weeks away.

“With the completion of the last Major of the year, we’re up next. And so the next big event and next big moment for our players is the playoffs,” said Joe Tomek, Executive Director, FedEx St. Jude Championship.

For the first time, the tournament will be a playoff event. It’s the opening round of the FedEx Cup Championship and that means the stakes are higher than ever.

“You know there’s an added drama that we haven’t experienced here before. Only those that qualify through the FedexCup points system qualify and make it here. There’s no exemptions, there’s no special invitations, it’s the top-125, full stop,” said Tomek.

There will be some familiar faces who won’t be able to play at Southwind. The PGA has suspended a number of notable names for participating in the newly formed LIV Golf Tour.

“Yeah, it’s unfortunate that it’s happening right now. It’s certainly a distraction, but no matter what’s going on over there at the league level, no one can recreate what we have,” said Tomek.

What they have is a course in great shape and ready for the best of the best to put on a show.

“It produces a really good champion’s test. So, we’re excited for its conditions. It’s going to be a challenge, but it’ll produce a worthy champion at the end of the week,” said Tomek.

The FESJC will run from August 11-14.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

