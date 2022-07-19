Advertise with Us
An extended period of dangerous heat this week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is an excessive heat warning in place today & tomorrow from 11 am to 7 pm for parts of the Mid-South. This means that the humidity will make it feel more like 110-115. It will remain warm tonight with lows around 80 degrees.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 30% rain before 9 am. High: 98 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows near 80 degrees. Southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 100 degrees and lows in the upper 70s. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: The heat and humidity will remain high on Wednesday with highs around 100 and a heat index around 110. A stray shower will be possible Thursday, but most of the area will remain dry the rest of the week. Temperatures will be near record highs through the weekend. High temperatures will be over 100 most of the week.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be hot & dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies and highs around 101 and lows near 80 degrees.

