Your First Alert to another week of extreme heat

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY and and EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for much of the Mid-South Tuesday as the excessive summer heat continues allowing “feels like” temperatures to range from 105 to 115. This pattern will remain in place for the next several days with very little chance of rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of isolated downpours along with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southwest wind at 10 MPH and overnight lows near 80.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 100 and overnight lows near 80. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 100 and lows near 80.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 100 and lows near 80. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs at or just above 100 and overnight lows in the low 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

