Bluff City Life
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane

Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting on Whitehaven Lane just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

A woman was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police are looking for four men in a four-door hatchback.

