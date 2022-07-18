Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting on Whitehaven Lane just after 4 p.m. on Monday.
A woman was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police are looking for four men in a four-door hatchback.
