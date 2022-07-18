Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Whitehaven clerk’s office back open after A/C issue

Wanda Halbert
Wanda Halbert
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office in Whitehaven is back open.

The Elvis Presley Boulevard location has been closed for more than a week due to issues with air conditioning in the building.

County Clerk Wanda Walbert says the air conditioning issue has been resolved and the location is back open as of Monday, July 18.

Due to long lines as the clerk’s office locations around the city, Halbert says her team is finalizing a no line, no wait process to keep people from standing outside in the heat.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Officers of the Byhalia Police Department with seized narcotics and cash from Saturday's drug...
Marshall County traffic stop ends in drug bust, 4 arrested
Elijah Hyman mugshot
Man charged after threatening to shoot multiple people downtown after a breakup
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
Quishon Brown
Man charged with setting Riona the dog on fire arrested for violating bond, police say
Memphis police
What will slow the spike of vehicle crimes in Memphis? MPD responds

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather 7/18
Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 7/18
Vincent Parks
Jonesboro officer dies during training