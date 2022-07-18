Whitehaven clerk’s office back open after A/C issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office in Whitehaven is back open.

The Elvis Presley Boulevard location has been closed for more than a week due to issues with air conditioning in the building.

County Clerk Wanda Walbert says the air conditioning issue has been resolved and the location is back open as of Monday, July 18.

Due to long lines as the clerk’s office locations around the city, Halbert says her team is finalizing a no line, no wait process to keep people from standing outside in the heat.

