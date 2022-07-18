Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
University of Memphis’ $25M grant will benefit 21 counties in West TN

University of Memphis
University of Memphis(WMC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis received a $25 million Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative grant from the Tennessee Department of Human Services for their proposal to enable families to achieve ambitious outcomes.

The Grant for its Growing Relational and Generational Wealth for West Tennessee Households proposal was one of seven awardees selected from 17 finalists and an original pool of more than 80 statewide applicants.

It will apply to low-income families residing in the 21-county West Tennessee region (Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley.

The GROWWTH team’s ultimate goal is for families to result in the following:

  • Improving family access to eligible and needed resources to adequately prepare for and maintain economic mobility
  • Implementing a holistic approach focusing on the personal and professional well-being of the family
  • Strengthening the existing system by leveraging partner resources
  • Inspiring families to appreciate the value of a growth mindset and a vision for lifelong learning.
  • Full implementation is expected in the fall of 2022. For more information, please visit here.

