University of Memphis’ $25M grant will benefit 21 counties in West TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis received a $25 million Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative grant from the Tennessee Department of Human Services for their proposal to enable families to achieve ambitious outcomes.

The Grant for its Growing Relational and Generational Wealth for West Tennessee Households proposal was one of seven awardees selected from 17 finalists and an original pool of more than 80 statewide applicants.

It will apply to low-income families residing in the 21-county West Tennessee region (Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley.

The GROWWTH team’s ultimate goal is for families to result in the following:

Improving family access to eligible and needed resources to adequately prepare for and maintain economic mobility

Implementing a holistic approach focusing on the personal and professional well-being of the family

Strengthening the existing system by leveraging partner resources

Inspiring families to appreciate the value of a growth mindset and a vision for lifelong learning.

Full implementation is expected in the fall of 2022. For more information, please visit here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.