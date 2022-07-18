Advertise with Us
A tour inside Southland Casino’s new hotel rooms

By Parker King
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - For the last several weekends, the newly-opened portion of hotel rooms at the renovated Southland Casino has been open to VIPs and rewards members.

Now, Southland has opened its rooms to everyday gamers and visitors.

The first 10 floors of the hotel are open, with 89 rooms in total, six of those beings suites. There will be 300 rooms in total when all is complete.

Southland says the rooms are a great way for visitors to get the complete package experience.

SOT: Jeff Strang - “72 of them are suites. A majority of them are corner suites, which give you a great panoramic view of the area, a great location for looking at downtown Memphis from your hotel room.

The remaining 11 floors of the 21-story building will open in two more phases, one on Labor Day Weekend and the final phase by the end of September.

