Five Tennessee Vols selected in MLB draft

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WVLT) - The first Tennessee Vol selected in the 2022 MLB Draft came at the 28th overall pick by the Houston Astros.

The Houston Astros selected Drew Gilbert with the 28th overall pick. The junior outfielder finished the year with 11 home runs, a fielding percentage over .900, and 109 putouts.

It was a special moment after the selection as we got to hear high praise from Coach Tony Vitello who was a guest analyst on the MLB Network.

“It’s hard to put into words and not get emotional, he’s a phenomenal kid,” said Vitello. “Usually when you got a guy who plays like Ty Cobb on the field, he’s a maniac off the field. He could not be a better, nicer kid, Boy, I’m getting light-headed. Literally, at practice, we had to put in a rule to stay away from the outfield wall, because he’s fearless and wants to catch every ball and he’s also a relentless communicator with the corners in the outfield. Which is really important at our level but I think also at the next level.”

Jordan Beck was the second Vol selected. He came off the board with the 38th overall pick by the Colorado Rockies.

The junior right fielder blasted 18 home runs last season and had a fielding percentage of .992 and 122 putouts.

Later in the draft, Blade Tidwell was the next Vol to get the call. He was taken in the second round with 52nd overall pick by the New York Mets.

He tossed 51 strikeouts through 39 innings pitched during the 2022 season.

Tuesday, Trey Lipscomb and Ben Joyce made the cut, with Lipscomb getting drafted by the Washington Nationals and Joyce headed to the L.A. Angels.

Other Vols projected to be selected:

Jorel Ortega

Will Mabrey

The Draft continues through Tuesday.

