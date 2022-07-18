Statements made but no action taken: Attorney makes defense for Elijah Hyman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with commission act of terrorism went before a Shelby County Judge Monday morning.

According to police documents, 28-year-old Elijah Hyman made statements that he wanted to shoot concert goers at FedExForum early Saturday morning.

28-year-old Elijah Hyman, the man charged with commission of the act of terrorism for threatening to shoot people leaving the Yo Gotti birthday bash at FedExForum, went before a Shelby County judge this morning. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/orXjDZGAwc — Parker King (@King_Reports) July 18, 2022

The affidavit said Hyman himself was the one who called police at 4:19 a.m. saying he “was upset due to a recent breakup with his girlfriend” that took place last Tuesday, July 12.

Hyman said he had thoughts of hurting others at a concert, “like the other mass shootings he’s seen on television.”

“The immediate issue is mental health,” said Hyman’s defense attorney Leslie Ballin.

Ballin spoke with the media after Hyman appeared in court.

“It appears that there were statements made about his state of mind, but there was no action,” Ballin said. “He was in crisis. We are working with the prosecutor’s office to appropriately address the issues in the case.”

Police obtained a search warrant and entered Hyman’s seventh-floor apartment at the Chisca on Main after he was taken into custody.

Inside, investigators found several altered or modified, high-caliber firearms.

Hyman admitted to breaking his east-facing window with his hand, “in frustration” the affidavit says, and police found a pair of binoculars next to the window.

“The defendant’s apartment had been set up in a way to make it easy to carry out his threat of mass shooting,” the affidavit also noted.

The concert that was taking place at the time was the Yo Gotti Birthday Bash.

Ballin questions the timeline from the police about his client wanting to shoot people leaving the concert.

“It’s a concern, but that concert was over four or five hours earlier,” Ballin said.

We wanted to test the line of sight Hyman had.

Standing in several parts of the front door and plaza of FedExForum, we were not able to see Hyman’s - now - broken window, but there was a clear view from the intersection of Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Ave. and B.B. King Blvd. near one of the side entrances/exits and the Gossett Motors Parking Garage.

In total, Hyman faces 61 charges, including criminal attempt first-degree murder, possession of a firearm/commission of a dangerous felony, and commission of an act of terrorism.

He was originally given a $50,000 bond, which his parents quickly posted, but during the time between posting the bond and releasing Hyman, that was changed.

He is now being held without bond.

A competency exam for Hyman is scheduled for August 8.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.