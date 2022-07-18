Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Six arrested in multi-agency human trafficking sting in McNairy County

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six individuals were arrested for a human trafficking operation in McNairy County.

An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, Selmer Police Department, Adamsville Police Department, Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, Department of Human Services – Homeland Security Investigations, and District Attorney General Mark Davidson has lead to the arrest of six individuals and one citation.

The operation consisted of a two day period of an undercover investigation with an emphasis on addressing human trafficking in West Tennessee.

Authorities placed several decoy advertisements on the web for prostitution and commercial sex acts with minors with the focus of identifying individuals seeking to engage in the criminal acts.

The operations lead to five individuals being arrested and sent to the McNairy County jail while one was arrested for a warrant in Mississippi.

The last individual was issued a citation.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
Officers of the Byhalia Police Department with seized narcotics and cash from Saturday's drug...
Marshall County traffic stop ends in drug bust, 4 arrested
Elijah Hyman mugshot
Man charged after threatening to shoot multiple people downtown after a breakup
Quishon Brown
Man charged with setting Riona the dog on fire arrested for violating bond, police say
Butler Row mockup
Downtown street closure approved for Butler Row development

Latest News

Image from the 2018 clinic at the Orange Mound Senior Center.
‘Give a Little, Help a Lot,’ Pro Bono Legal services are available for seniors in Orange Mound
McNairy County Human Traffic incident-Pollard Kenneth
McNairy County human trafficking
(L-R) Michelle Strong. Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon
Mother, 2 pastors arrested for child abuse
Owner: Mississippi abortion clinic is sold, won’t reopen