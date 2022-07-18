Six arrested in multi-agency human trafficking sting in McNairy County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six individuals were arrested for a human trafficking operation in McNairy County.

An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, Selmer Police Department, Adamsville Police Department, Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, Department of Human Services – Homeland Security Investigations, and District Attorney General Mark Davidson has lead to the arrest of six individuals and one citation.

The operation consisted of a two day period of an undercover investigation with an emphasis on addressing human trafficking in West Tennessee.

Authorities placed several decoy advertisements on the web for prostitution and commercial sex acts with minors with the focus of identifying individuals seeking to engage in the criminal acts.

The operations lead to five individuals being arrested and sent to the McNairy County jail while one was arrested for a warrant in Mississippi.

The last individual was issued a citation.

