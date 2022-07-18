Showers & storms today, rising temperatures this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Storms moved through early this morning, which brought some much needed rain to the Mid-South. There will be a lull in the rain for most areas during the afternoon, but isolated showers could still impact some areas in north Mississippi. More rain is expected late tonight with some heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures will drop slightly today into the lower 90s, but it will still feel humid.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60% with scattered showers and storms. High: 93 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: On Tuesday, there could be a stray shower before noon. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and lows near 80. The heat and humidity will remain high on Wednesday with highs around 100 and a heat index around 110. A stray shower will be possible Thursday and Friday with a weak cold front. This front may drop humidity slightly for the end of the week, but temperatures will stay around 100.

WEEKEND: Hot & dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies both days and highs around 101, lows near 80.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.