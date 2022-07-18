Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Redbirds allow 9 unanswered runs, stunned by sounds in final game before all-star break

Memphis Redbirds
By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Redbirds had a golden opportunity to go into the AAA All-Star Break on a high note by beating the Nashville Sounds in five out of six games in their series this week. Instead, Memphis allowed Nashville to score nine unanswered runs and coughed up an 8-1 lead to lose a stunner 10-8.

The Redbirds scored five runs in the top of the third inning to get the scoring started, highlighted by a two-run double from Ben Deluzio.

Memphis broke out the long ball starting in the fifth inning. Paul Dejong hit a solo shot to put the Redbirds up 6-1. The former MLB All-Star had another 2 RBIs after a 4-hit, 5 RBI performance on Saturday. Dejong had 11 RBIs total in the six-game series.

Clint Coulter and Delvin Perez kept the long ball party going in the top of the sixth inning when the No. 7 and No. 8 hitters for Memphis went back-to-back to give the Redbirds an 8-1 lead.

Nashville started their comeback in the bottom half of the inning by tagging then highly-touted Matthew Libertore for two home runs. Weston Wilson hit a two-run bomb to make it 8-3, then Brian Navaretto launched a 434-foot moonshot to make it an 8-5 game.

The comeback was completed in the bottom of the eighth inning when Nashville’s Tyler White hit a three-run homer off James Naile while falling down to give Nashville the 10-8 lead they would never relinquish.

The Redbirds finished the first half of the season with a 50-40 record, 4.5 games behind the Sounds for first in the International League West division.

Memphis will return to Autozone Park for the first time since July 3 when they open the second half against Gwinnett on Friday.

