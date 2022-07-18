Advertise with Us
Mother, 2 pastors arrested for child abuse

(L-R) Michelle Strong. Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon
(L-R) Michelle Strong. Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two pastors and a child’s mother were indicted on charges of child abuse years after it was reported.

Michelle Strong is the girl’s mother. According to an arrest affidavit, Strong told police officers she, “wanted the child gone because she has been stealing.”

The girl told officers she didn’t want to be with her mother because she wasn’t being fed.

The alleged abuse was reported in October 2018.

At the time, the then-8-year-old girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and examined. The results found severe bruising and swelling as well as scars and whip marks.

The girl told hospital staff she hadn’t eaten in four days. She also said she was beaten with a belt and switches by her mother as well as Apostle Calvin Dixon and Pastor Tori Dixon.

Doctors told police the injuries were from child abuse by torture and said the girl had lost 28 pounds in 11 months.

Strong is charged with four counts of aggravated child abuse.

Calvin and Tori Dixon are also charged in connection with the case. They each face four counts of aggravated child abuse.

It’s unclear why the indictment didn’t come until 2022 when the charges occurred in 2018. Action News 5 has reached out to authorities for more information.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

