MDOT announces progression of road paving and bridge replacement

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Department of Transportation announced updates of several bridge and road projects in the Mid-South.

Bridge replacements in Tate County

The $52 million project will replace four bridges on interstate 55 at Hickahala Creek in Tate County.

The Northbound bridges were built and are officially completed.

The Southbound side bridge deck, bridge support concrete and steel beams are in place over Hickahala Creek.

The project was awarded to W.G. Yates and Son construction company of Jackson and the bridges are expected to be complete by Fall of 2022.

Bridge replacements on State Route 3 in Tate and Tunica Counties

Construction is still in progress on State Route 3 in Tate and Tunica Counties.

The bridges are being built with a new alignment.

The project is being assigned to Talbot Brothers Inc. and is expected to be finalized in the spring of 2024.

Panola Country Bridge construction

New bridge construction is underway in Panola County as Talbot Brothers, Inc have been assigned a $7.6 million contract to replace the bridge over Long Creek in Panola County,

The expected opening of the bridge is to be completed in the winter of 2022.

Bridge preservation in DeSoto County on State Route 302 and State 305

Bridge preservation in DeSoto County for State Route 302 and State Route 305 consists of expansion joint replacement, hydro-demolition removal of some bridge deck, placement of polymer concrete on bridge deck areas that are being removed, and some slope pavement replacement.

Key Construction was given the contract for $3.8 million and is expected to be finished by August.

Paving project in Marshall County

A 16-mile paving project in Marshall County has begun on State Route 309 from State Route 4 to U.S. Highway 78.

The project has been assigned to Lehman-Roberts company and is expected to be completed by fall of 2022.

Bridge replacement on State Route 4 in Marshall County

Bridge construction is underway on State Route 4 over the BNSF railway in Marshall County.

The overall bridge is completed besides the concrete pedestrian rail.

Talbot Brothers Inc. have been assigned the contract of $5.2 million for the bridge on State Route 4 and is expected completed by the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.