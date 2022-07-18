Man in custody after setting fire to camper trailer and residential structure in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after setting fire to a camper trailer and residential structure in Natchez.

Officers responded to 32 Maplewood Lane in reference to a fire on Monday.

Natchez Police Department Commander Cal Green says once officers arrived on the scene, they saw a white Cascade DXL Coachman Camper trailer destroyed by fire as well as severe fire damage to the residential structure of 32 Maplewood Lane.

Commander Green says two individuals were asleep in the back bedroom of the house closest to the burning camper.

Matthew Blount, who had been asked to leave the property Monday morning, was identified as the suspect.

Blount is currently being held on three counts of aggravated assault.

