Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Global heat records are outpacing cold records by 10-1, data shows

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188...
According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022, compared with just 18 cold records.(CNN, WGN, KVLY, KXJB, KVLY/KXJB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heat records are far outpacing cold records across the globe so far this year.

It comes as the U.S. and Europe brace for a wave of dangerously high temperatures.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, around the world, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022, compared with just 18 cold records.

A climate scientist at Princeton University says the record imbalance is a sign of climate change.

Studies have shown extreme heat will increase in frequency, intensity and duration because of global warming, and that extremes will occur more frequently on the hot side compared to cold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
Officers of the Byhalia Police Department with seized narcotics and cash from Saturday's drug...
Marshall County traffic stop ends in drug bust, 4 arrested
Elijah Hyman mugshot
Man charged after threatening to shoot multiple people downtown after a breakup
Quishon Brown
Man charged with setting Riona the dog on fire arrested for violating bond, police say
Butler Row mockup
Downtown street closure approved for Butler Row development

Latest News

Image from the 2018 clinic at the Orange Mound Senior Center.
‘Give a Little, Help a Lot,’ Pro Bono Legal services are available for seniors in Orange Mound
(MGN graphic)
Six arrested in multi-agency human trafficking sting in McNairy County
FILE - Michael Carvajal was served a subpoena to appear at a hearing later this month. The...
Senate panel subpoenas federal prisons director to testify
FILE - Voters stand in a line as they wait to vote early on Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga....
Georgia’s ban on water for voters challenged in court
McNairy County Human Traffic incident-Pollard Kenneth
McNairy County human trafficking