‘Give a Little, Help a Lot,’ Pro Bono Legal services are available for seniors in Orange Mound

Image from the 2018 clinic at the Orange Mound Senior Center.
Image from the 2018 clinic at the Orange Mound Senior Center.(Bass, Berry & Sims)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 12th annual “Give a Little, Help a Lot” legal aid clinic is back and will provide Orange Mound Senior Center with convenient and free access to essential legal services.

It will take place July 19 on 2590 Park Ave at 10 a.m.

The last event was held in 2019, to help low-income senior citizens prepare for the future.

Attorneys, paralegals, and other volunteers from AutoZone, Bass, Berry & Sims, and MALS will team up to assist senior citizens with the preparation of advance care plans, healthcare directives, wills, and other important legal documents.

Since its inception in 2008, this annual event has provided hundreds of seniors with free legal services, addressing healthcare law, estate planning, and other legal matters.

