A few showers possible tonight & more dangerous heat starting tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been cooler today but still humid, thanks to the rain last night and early this morning. There could be a few more downpours that develop tonight through early Tuesday due to a stalled front over the Mid-South. Some storms in northeast Mississippi could have lightning and gusty winds. Tomorrow prepares as temperatures will soar back into the upper 90s and humidity levels will rise too. A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of west Tennessee and north Mississippi for tomorrow where it could feel as hot as 109 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning has also been issued for parts of eastern Arkansas where it could feel as hot as 110 degrees or greater. Heat and humidity will remain high over the next 7 days with rain chances staying very low.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. 10%. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear & humid. Lows near 80. Southwest 10-15 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs around 100 and a heat index around 110. A stray shower will be possible Thursday with a weak cold front. This front may drop humidity slightly for the end of the week, but temperatures will stay around 100. Friday it will remain hot and humid with highs near 101.

WEEKEND: Hot & dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies both days and highs around 101 to 102 degrees and lows near 80.

