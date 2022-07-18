DeSoto County Justice Court opens at new location

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - There is a new Desoto County Court location in the Mid-South

As of July 18, 2022, the DeSoto County Justice court will be operating from a brand new location.

The new location will be located at 3423 Industrial Drive, in Hernando and is next to the adult detention center.

The reason for the relocation is because of the growing population of DeSoto County residents and the court is trying to make the process more accommodating for guests.

The current phone number for the justice court is 662-469-8026 and is not subject to change.

The hope of the new location is that it will increase safety, reduce the number of inmate transports, and acquire more deputies in DeSoto County.

The new Justice Court room consists of two court rooms for the use of Adult Drug Court and Lunacy Court.

Furthermore, the current location of the Southaven office of the DeSoto County Tax Collector will remain open at its current location 8525 Highway 51 N.

