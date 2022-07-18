Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Deion Sanders to donate half his salary to JSU to complete football facility

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders will donate half his salary to help complete the program’s football facility renovations.

Coach Prime made the announcement on his Instagram Monday afternoon.

“I’ll put half on it to get this done,” Sanders said. “If you don’t believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts.”

The NFL Hall of Famer signed a four-year deal with Jackson State University worth an average of $300,000 per year in 2020.

Jackson State will open the season against Florida A&M on Sept. 4 in Miami.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Michelle Strong. Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon
Mother, 2 pastors arrested for child abuse
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
A tour inside Southland Casino's new hotel rooms
A tour inside Southland Casino’s new hotel rooms
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

Latest News

Mississippi first baseman Tim Elko holds up the trophy as the team celebrates its College World...
Ole Miss’ National Championship trophy to tour Mid-South
CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO YORMARK, NOT YORKMAN AS ORIGINALLY SENT - Incoming Big 12...
New Big 12 boss open to expansion; Tigers want in
U.S. Senator celebrates ‘great pride’ in Ole Miss Baseball’s National Championship victory,...
Hyde-Smith celebrates Ole Miss College World Series victory
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman holds the trophy after winning the Outback Bowl NCAA college...
Hogs’ Pittman on watch list for Bobby Dowd National Coach of the Year
Akot makes it official with UofM Tigers