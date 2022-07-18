Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Burn bans remain in place even with rain

Poinsett County OEM keeps burn bans in place until more rainfall can get in here.
Poinsett County OEM keeps burn bans in place until more rainfall can get in here.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Sunday night’s and Monday morning’s rain was nice for Northeast Arkansas, but conditions remain dry across the region.

Some places saw well over 2 inches of rain but not everyone saw those amounts. That is leading Poinsett County to leave their burn ban in effect.

“Regarding burn bans, I have talked with county judge Randy Mills he stated as of now right not everyone received substantial rainfall,” Scotty Williams with the Poinsett County Office of Emergency Management said.

Williams said that the county would need to see 2 or 3 inches of rain before they look into lifting the burn ban.

Williams said while every county is different, the judges communicate with each other regarding burn bans.

A burn ban means that you cannot burn wood or any materials, but you can still use a grill as long as you are attentive.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Michelle Strong. Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon
Mother, 2 pastors arrested for child abuse
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
A tour inside Southland Casino's new hotel rooms
A tour inside Southland Casino’s new hotel rooms
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
Woman dead after a shooting on Whitehaven Lane
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

Latest News

Naturalization ceremonies in Memphis
Dozens receive certifications of US citizenship at naturalization ceremonies in Memphis
Shelby Farms Park
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MSCS
Educators call for deeper review of Dr. Joris Ray’s record as superintendent
Health care professional performs ultrasound scan
RAIN Act: Memphis city councilman announces reproductive autonomy resolution
MFD responding to house fire in Parkway Village