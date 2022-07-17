TN Attorney General files transgender regulation lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In a federal lawsuit filed by Attorney General, as well as 19 other states’ attorneys general, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee has enjoined the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from enforcing new, expansive “unlawful” guidance on federal anti-discrimination laws.

The guidance attempted to force schools to allow biological males to compete on girls’ sports teams as well as to prohibit sex-separated showers and locker rooms to compel people to use biologically preferred pronouns, according to Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery

The new law which was set to go into effect in July would make it harder for students to play sports in school if they are transgender.

The law will add penalties for school districts that allow transgender athletes to play on teams that do not match the gender on their birth certificates.

If the school system breaks the law, the Department of Education could withhold some funding from the district.

“The District Court rightly recognized the federal government put Tennessee and other states in an impossible situation: choose between the threat of legal consequences including the withholding of federal funding- or altering our state laws to comply. Keep in mind these new, transformative rules were made without you- without your elected leaders in Congress having a say, which is what the law requires. We are thankful the Court put a stop to it, maintained the status quo as the lawsuit proceeds, and reminded the federal government it cannot direct its agencies to rewrite the law.”

The following states joined Tennessee in the lawsuit:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

West Virginia

