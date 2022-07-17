Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms developing tonight & tomorrow along a cold front

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few isolated showers and storms will develop through this evening with more widespread rain overnight. Those that get rain this evening, could experience heavy rainfall brief gusty winds. The overall threat of severe weather will be low. Rain chances will continue into to Monday as the cold front continues to move across the Mid-South. Temperatures on Monday will be cooler but it will still feel hot and humid and high temperatures will soar back in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees for the remainder of the week. Areas have the potential to have heat index values at or above 105 degrees, so Heat Advisories are likely.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, with a chance of scattered showers and storms with lows in the upper 70s. Winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: An isolated shower or storm possible otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: On Tuesday there could be a stray shower but for most it will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and lows near 80. Wednesday through Friday expect very hot and humid conditions with highs around 100 each day and lows near 80. A stray shower will be possible Thursday and Friday but most will remain dry.

NEXT WEEKEND: Hot & dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies both days and highs around 101, lows near 80.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Most Read

Suspects involved in assaulting skating rink employee
Men beat Cordova skating rink employee after being asked to leave for smoking
Elijah Hyman mugshot
Man threatens to shoot multiple people downtown after breakup
Officers of the Byhalia Police Department with seized narcotics and cash from Saturday's drug...
Marshall County traffic stop ends in drug bust, 4 arrested
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
(Source: MGN)
Beale street murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

Latest News

Rain and storms developing this evening and overnight
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 7/17/22
WMC First Alert Weather
Cold front will bring showers for some across the Mid-South today and tomorrow
et
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - July 17, 2022
A cold front will bring rain chances to end the weekend
Humid for tomorrow along with a few showers & storms possible