Scattered showers and storms developing tonight & tomorrow along a cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few isolated showers and storms will develop through this evening with more widespread rain overnight. Those that get rain this evening, could experience heavy rainfall brief gusty winds. The overall threat of severe weather will be low. Rain chances will continue into to Monday as the cold front continues to move across the Mid-South. Temperatures on Monday will be cooler but it will still feel hot and humid and high temperatures will soar back in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees for the remainder of the week. Areas have the potential to have heat index values at or above 105 degrees, so Heat Advisories are likely.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, with a chance of scattered showers and storms with lows in the upper 70s. Winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: An isolated shower or storm possible otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: On Tuesday there could be a stray shower but for most it will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s and lows near 80. Wednesday through Friday expect very hot and humid conditions with highs around 100 each day and lows near 80. A stray shower will be possible Thursday and Friday but most will remain dry.

NEXT WEEKEND: Hot & dry with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies both days and highs around 101, lows near 80.

