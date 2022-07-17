Redbird throttle Nahville 10-0 to win four of first five of series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The battle for Tennessee continued on the AAA Baseball level on Saturday night.

The Redbirds have made themselves very comfortable in Nashville this week, and that continued with a 10-0 destruction of the sounds. The Redbirds have won four of the first five games of the series to improve to 50-39 on the season.

The Redbirds scored two runs in the top of the third inning, then added runs in four consecutive innings from the fifth through eighth innings to finish off the blowout.

Former MLB All-Star Paul DeJong had a big night for Memphis, with four hits and five RBIs.

Aaron Brooks was terrific on the mound for the Redbirds, tossing seven - two of three scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

The Redbirds will play their final game before the All-Star break against Nashville on Sunday afternoon.

