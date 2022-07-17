Advertise with Us
Marshall County traffic stop ends in drug bust, 4 arrested

Officers of the Byhalia Police Department with seized narcotics and cash from Saturday's drug...
Officers of the Byhalia Police Department with seized narcotics and cash from Saturday's drug bust.(Byhalia Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Four people were arrested on Saturday after Byhalia police officers found a “large amount” of narcotics during a traffic stop on I-22.

Police collected MDMA pills, Xanax pills, marijuana, marijuana wax, and cash from the vehicle.

The incident took place on I-22 eastbound at Hwy 309.

The four people involved have been charged with narcotics violations in relation to the traffic stop.

