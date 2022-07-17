Marshall County traffic stop ends in drug bust, 4 arrested

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Four people were arrested on Saturday after Byhalia police officers found a “large amount” of narcotics during a traffic stop on I-22.

Police collected MDMA pills, Xanax pills, marijuana, marijuana wax, and cash from the vehicle.

The incident took place on I-22 eastbound at Hwy 309.

The four people involved have been charged with narcotics violations in relation to the traffic stop.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.