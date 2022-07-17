Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Man charged with setting Riona the dog on fire arrested for violating bond, police say

Quishon Brown
Quishon Brown(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say the man accused of abusing the dog “Riona” was arrested around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they received evidence that Quishon Brown had a puppy when they arrived at Berkshire Avenue.

The animal was not located but Brown was arrested and charged with violating bond conditions.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Suspects involved in assaulting skating rink employee
Men beat Cordova skating rink employee after being asked to leave for smoking
Elijah Hyman mugshot
Man threatens to shoot multiple people downtown after breakup
(Source: MGN)
Beale street murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
x
One week since Ole Miss student’s disappearance, sister pleads for help

Latest News

Memphis Redbirds
Redbird throttle Nahville 10-0 to win four of first five of series
Memphis police
What will slow the spike of vehicle crimes in Memphis? MPD responds
Grizzlies generic
Grizzlies fall to spurs, 90-87 in summer league finale
Vehicle crimes on the rise in Memphis
Vehicle crimes on the rise in Memphis