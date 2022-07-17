Man charged with setting Riona the dog on fire arrested for violating bond, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say the man accused of abusing the dog “Riona” was arrested around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they received evidence that Quishon Brown had a puppy when they arrived at Berkshire Avenue.

The animal was not located but Brown was arrested and charged with violating bond conditions.

