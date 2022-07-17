Grizzlies fall to spurs, 90-87 in summer league finale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In their Summer League finale, a fourth quarter comeback for the Grizzlies fell short against the Spurs 90-87.

Memphis finishes 2-3 in the Las Vegas portion of Summer League.

Undrafted free agent Kenny Lofton Jr. continued his sensational stretch of play with 27 points and 12 rebounds. The Grizzlies signed the Louisiana Tech product to a two-way contract, but he looks more and more likely to sign a standard contract by the day.

No. 23 overall pick David Roddy also had a strong showing in the finale with 19 points, while Memphis native Kennedy Chandler put up 10.

The next time the Grizzlies will hit the court in game action will be in the preseason in early October.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.