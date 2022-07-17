Advertise with Us
Grizzlies fall to Spurs 90-87 in summer league finale

By Matt Infield
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In their Summer League finale, a fourth-quarter comeback for the Grizzlies fell short against the Spurs 90-87.

Memphis finishes 2-3 in the Las Vegas portion of Summer League.

Undrafted free agent, Kenny Lofton Jr., continued his sensational stretch of play with 27 points and 12 rebounds.

The Grizzlies signed the Louisiana Tech product to a two-way contract, but he looks more and more likely to sign a standard contract by the day.

Number 23 overall pick David Roddy, had a strong showing in the finale with 19 points, while Memphis native Kennedy Chandler put up 10.

The next time the Grizzlies will hit the court in game action will be in the preseason in early October.

