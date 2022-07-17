Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Garbage company files $1.6M lawsuit against city of Jackson

Richard's Disposal truck
Richard's Disposal truck(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A $1.6 million lawsuit is the latest development in the ongoing garbage contract dispute in Jackson, Mississippi.

WAPT-TV reported on Friday that Richard’s Disposal filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on Wednesday and is seeking more than $1.6 million in restitution.

The New Orleans-based company has been collecting trash in Jackson since April 1, but has yet to be paid because the Jackson City Council said the company does not have an approved contract.

Earlier in the week, a judge ruled that the mayor of Mississippi’s capital city did not have the power veto a contract that the city council had not approved.

Most Read

Suspects involved in assaulting skating rink employee
Men beat Cordova skating rink employee after being asked to leave for smoking
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
(Source: MGN)
Beale street murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
Truck shot in Cooper-Young
Cooper-Young resident, suspect exchange gunfire

Latest News

Higher temperatures, sunlight and pollution contribute to higher ozone levels.
Elevated ozone levels predicted in 3 Mid-South counties
Monkeypox Gfx
3 probable cases of monkeypox reported in Tennessee
Oil spill
State: 201K gallons of oil spill from pipeline in Tennessee
Tenn. judges nix Jewish couple’s suit alleging adoption bias