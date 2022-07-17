Downtown street closure approved for Butler Row development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of Memphis and Virginia developers are one step closer to getting the green light to build a multi-million-dollar development just south of downtown Memphis.

2.5 acres on one end of the Historic South Main district could soon be a space for 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 285 apartments, and a 300-space parking garage, according to news partners at the Memphis Business Journal.

The Memphis-Shelby County Land Use Control Board approved to close Hadden Street between South BB King Blvd and E. G.E Patterson, bringing developers one step closer to approval to build the $65 million-dollar mixed-use development, Butler Row.

“You might have seen it before, where people coming off Butler here take a right, the wrong way down BB King to access Hadden,” said Brett Davis from the Memphis- Shelby County Division of Planning and Development. “We do find closing the street would reduce that hazard.”

However, the approval didn’t come without concern from Renee’s Sandwich Shop owner, Abraham Yasin.

“That’s all I need—just make sure you’re (development) not going to close that part of the street where you can access our parking lot and dumpster can be accessed,” Yasin said. “That’s all we need, actually.”

His business is in the middle of the proposed development.

A developer representative assured Yasin and board members that access to and from the businesses would not change, and a portion of the street will remain open for parking.

Next, the project will head to Memphis City Council for final approval to begin construction.

Developers of Butler Row received a PILOT or payment instead of taxes from the Downtown Memphis Commission.

If the council votes in the affirmative, construction for Butler Row is expected to begin around the end of 2022.

