Cold front will bring showers for some across the Mid-South today and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Waking up to some showers to the north on the radar this morning. These showers will remain isolated to scattered but will sink south through the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain today, but those that do could experience heavy rainfall at times with some gusty winds. Severe threat remains low, however. Due to the extra clouds and these showers, temperatures will drop slightly today, but it will still be hot and humid. Rain chances will continue into to Monday as the cold front continues to move across the Mid-South. The “cooler” temperatures on Monday will be brief as high temperatures will soar back in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees for the remainder of the week. Areas have the potential to have heat index values at or above 105 degrees, so Heat Advisories are likely.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, winds south 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, with a chance of showers and storms with lows in the upper 70s. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Mostly Cloudy and another chance of scattered showers will also be possible on Monday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. The cooler temperatures on Monday will be brief as high temperatures will soar back in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees for the remainder of the week.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.