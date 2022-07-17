901 FC loses 2-1 to Louisville City FC in battle of top two teams in East

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was without question one of the biggest, if not the single biggest game in the history of Memphis 901 FC.

The boys from Bluff City hosted Louisville City FC in a matchup between the top two teams in the USL’s Eastern Conference.

Louisville City entered the night on top of the Eastern Conference by one point over Memphis, and they extend that advantage to four with a 2-1 win over 901 FC.

Memphis’ Patrick Seagrist was sent off with his second yellow card of the match in stoppage time in the first half, while Louisville City went down a man in the 62nd minute.

In the 10-on-10 matchup, 901 FC struck first when Phillip Goodrum found the back of the net with his 11th goal of the season off a corner kick in the 65th minute.

Unfortunately, Memphis would not be able to hold on to that lead. Louisville’s Brian Ownby scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute off a set piece, then gave his club the lead with a header that Trey Muse had no shot at in the 81st minute.

The loss drops Memphis into third in the Eastern Conference, behind Louisville and the Tampa Bay Rowdies, who won on Saturday night.

901 FC will be back in action next Saturday night on the road against Indy Eleven.

