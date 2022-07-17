Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

4 dead after 2 planes crash at North Las Vegas Airport

Plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport
Plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport(Alicia Berroyer)
By Cody Lee and Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four people were killed after two planes collided Sunday afternoon at North Las Vegas Airport.

The planes crashed mid-air above the airport and landed in different areas: one upside down on a runway, and the other in flames near an airport fence. The crash happened just after noon Sunday.

The planes involved were single-engine planes. According to registration information with the Federal Aviation Administration, one plane, a Cessna 172, was registered to Binner Enterprises out of Henderson. The second plane was a Piper PA 46-350P registered to Gold Aero Aviation LLC out of Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA have taken over control of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers of the Byhalia Police Department with seized narcotics and cash from Saturday's drug...
Marshall County traffic stop ends in drug bust, 4 arrested
Elijah Hyman mugshot
Man charged after threatening to shoot multiple people downtown after a breakup
29 teachers resign from Oliver Middle School
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
Quishon Brown
Man charged with setting Riona the dog on fire arrested for violating bond, police say
Memphis police
What will slow the spike of vehicle crimes in Memphis? MPD responds

Latest News

MDOT
MDOT announces progression of road paving and bridge replacement
Wanda Halbert
Whitehaven clerk’s office back open after A/C issue
Man charged after threatening to shoot multiple people downtown after a breakup
Man charged after threatening to shoot multiple people downtown
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather 7/18
Report: Officer-involved shooting occurs while authorities respond to suicide call in Natchez