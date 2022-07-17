4 dead after 2 planes crash at North Las Vegas Airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four people were killed after two planes collided Sunday afternoon at North Las Vegas Airport.

The planes crashed mid-air above the airport and landed in different areas: one upside down on a runway, and the other in flames near an airport fence. The crash happened just after noon Sunday.

The planes involved were single-engine planes. According to registration information with the Federal Aviation Administration, one plane, a Cessna 172, was registered to Binner Enterprises out of Henderson. The second plane was a Piper PA 46-350P registered to Gold Aero Aviation LLC out of Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA have taken over control of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.