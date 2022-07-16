Advertise with Us
Suspect in 32-year-old murder case arrested in Knoxville

Brian Scott Koehl was taken into custody in Knoxville by the FBI and San Diego police officers.
Brian Koehl was arrested in Knox County after he was accused of murdering a Navy sailor.
Brian Koehl was arrested in Knox County after he was accused of murdering a Navy sailor.(KCSO)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect in a 32-year-old murder case was found and arrested in East Tennessee this week, according to a media release from the San Diego County District Attorney.

On Wednesday, July 13, in Knoxville, Brian Scott Koehl, 51, was taken into custody by San Diego police and the FBI in connection with the 1990 murder of Larry Joe Breen, 32, in Point Loma. Knox

Koehl has been charged with murder in San Diego, California, where he will be extradited.

In 1990, Breen, a petty officer and cook in the U.S. Navy, was found slumped against a fence in the backyard of a home he had just begun to rent. Breen had multiple stab wounds in the neck, officials with the DA said. Breen’s car was not at the scene but a mile away.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the San Diego Police Department conducted an investigation, but the case went unsolved.

Decades later, these agencies returned to the case and worked together with the District Attorney’s Office Cold Homicide and Research Genealogy Effort (CHARGE) to identify and apprehend a Koehl.

His first hearing took place on Thursday at the Knoxville Superior Court.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said today that one man has been arrested in connection with the 1990...

Posted by San Diego County District Attorney on Wednesday, July 13, 2022

