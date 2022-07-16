Suspect in 32-year-old murder case arrested in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect in a 32-year-old murder case was found and arrested in East Tennessee this week, according to a media release from the San Diego County District Attorney.

On Wednesday, July 13, in Knoxville, Brian Scott Koehl, 51, was taken into custody by San Diego police and the FBI in connection with the 1990 murder of Larry Joe Breen, 32, in Point Loma. Knox

Koehl has been charged with murder in San Diego, California, where he will be extradited.

In 1990, Breen, a petty officer and cook in the U.S. Navy, was found slumped against a fence in the backyard of a home he had just begun to rent. Breen had multiple stab wounds in the neck, officials with the DA said. Breen’s car was not at the scene but a mile away.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the San Diego Police Department conducted an investigation, but the case went unsolved.

Decades later, these agencies returned to the case and worked together with the District Attorney’s Office Cold Homicide and Research Genealogy Effort (CHARGE) to identify and apprehend a Koehl.

His first hearing took place on Thursday at the Knoxville Superior Court.

It is a tribute to the commitment and dedication of investigators and prosecutors in our Cold Case Homicide Unit working closely with local and federal law enforcement that we continue to solve decades old crimes, hold murderers accountable and ultimately deliver justice to victims’ loved ones. Thanks to their hard work and the work our law enforcement partners in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and the Knox County District Attorney, we will, at long last, be able to seek justice and accountability for the killing of Larry Breen.

