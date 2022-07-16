Advertise with Us
One week since Ole Miss student’s disappearance, sister pleads for help

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been one week since University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee was last seen.

Lee was last seen at the Campus Walk apartments one week ago. Jay Lee’s family and Oxford residents formed a search party Friday hoping to find anything that would help bring him home.

“To see people come out and actually help us, that shows us that there are some people in this world that actually care,” said Tayla Carey, Lee’s sister.

Lee’s family and Oxford residents have formed a search party looking in areas around town for the missing Ole Miss student.

“We’re just holding in strength with faith the size of a mustard seed. That’s all we’re holding onto. That faith in that strength and staying strong. Not only for ourselves, but we’re staying strong for Jaylee,” Carey said.

Carey says Lee was excited to start graduate school at Ole Miss and move in to a new apartment. Now, the family just wants to bring Lee home.

“If anybody out there knows anything, anything. A simple clue. A simple piece. A simple something, something just to find him, pretty much. Because, that’s all we want,” Carey said.

Oxford Police didn’t provide any updates on the investigation Friday, but did say they received reports of threats and harassment against the company who towed Lee’s vehicle.

Police say Bandit Towing has been “helpful and accommodating” and says this behavior “takes resources and time away from the main priority of finding Jimmie.”

Thursday, Oxford Police say around a dozen search warrants both “physical” and “digital” were sent out.

Police also say Lee’s vehicle was taken to the state’s crime laboratory for processing.

If you know anything about this investigation, contact Oxford Police 662-232-2400.

