Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Men beat Cordova skating rink employee after being asked to leave for smoking

Suspects involved in assaulting skating rink employee
Suspects involved in assaulting skating rink employee(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men knocked an employee unconscious at the Cordova Skating Center after being asked to leave for smoking indoors.

On June 20, at 7:50 p.m., the two men were ordered to leave. They left the rink but shortly returned and then began assaulting the staff. One of the employees was slammed to the ground and lost consciousness after striking his head on the floor.

The suspects fled the scene in a light-colored Nissan Altima.

The Memphis Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspects involved.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Horn Lake police
Armed robbery under investigation at Walmart in Horn Lake
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
Dr. Joris Ray (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MSCS Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave
Unidentified Memphis mail thief
$5,000 reward for Memphis mail thief
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident

Latest News

Tracking rising humidity for the weekend
Friday night First Alert Forecast 7/15/22
Friday was the first day for early voting
Low turn-out for first day of early voting in Shelby County
(Source: MGN)
Beale street murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
Two suspects responsible for carjacking pregnant woman
Carjackers point gun at pregnant woman’s belly before stealing car