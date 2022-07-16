Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530M after no winner

Tuesday's drawing will place it eight in the top Mega Millions jackpots.
Tuesday's drawing will place it eight in the top Mega Millions jackpots.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing.

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million, according to a news release from the lottery.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday and is expected to be worth about $530 million. That places it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots.

The biggest winner was in October of 2018 when one ticket sold in South Carolina won over $ 1.5 billion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident
Shanynthia Gardner
Woman found guilty of killing 4 of her children sentenced to life in prison
Suspects involved in assaulting skating rink employee
Men beat Cordova skating rink employee after being asked to leave for smoking
Truck shot in Cooper-Young
Cooper-Young resident, suspect exchange gunfire
Horn Lake police
Armed robbery under investigation at Walmart in Horn Lake

Latest News

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
FILE PHOTO - At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian...
Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine’s north, east, south
Six people were killed in a multi-car crash in Montana caused by severe weather. (KFBB, KTMF,...
Six people killed in 21-vehicle crash in Montana
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, photo, supporters of LGBTQ rights stage a protest on the street in...
US agencies temporarily barred from enforcing LBGTQ guidance