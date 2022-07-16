Advertise with Us
Man threatens to shoot multiple people downtown after breakup

Elijah Hyman mugshot
Elijah Hyman mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was detained early Saturday morning after police say he wanted to kill himself and those leaving a FedEx Forum concert, all because of a breakup.

At 2:48 a.m., Memphis police responded to an armed mental consumer call on S. Main St. There, officers met Elijah Hyman, 28, along with his girlfriend. The couple had just broken up, police say. Hyman’s right hand was bleeding from a cut glass window inside of his apartment, police say, but it is not clear how the injury occurred.

It was then that Hyman made the threats of violence against himself and those leaving Friday night’s Yo Gotti concert.

Officers were told that Hyman had several weapons inside his apartment. A search warrant was conducted and several weapons were confiscated. ATF agents were contacted in this investigation.

Hyman was detained, cuffed, and taken for medical treatment and evaluation.

He was charged with commission of the act of terrorism.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

