Low turn-out for first day of early voting in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday was the first day of early voting, and by 4 p.m., just over 3,800 voters had already cast their ballot.

Compared to 2020, when all voting precincts were open on day one, there were just over 5,200 votes cast by the end of the day.

Voters have a lot of decisions to make, from judges to County to Statewide seats.

It was slow but steady at several precincts Friday.

On the first day, voters seemed be well-informed about who was on the ballot. Most said they always vote on the first day.

Because this election has such a long ballot, it took voters seven to 10 minutes to get through it.

The reason the ballot is so long is because court judges, who have eight-year terms, are up for election. Voters are also having to make decisions on referendums, specifically a decision on whether they want to extend the term limits.

Early voters have differing opinions about whether it’s a good idea to give the city mayor or council members a third term.

“If you have the right guy or the right woman in a position, a longer-term limit would be a blessing. so I voted to extend it,” said early voter Vernon McCarty.

However, voter Larry Bradley voted against it.

“I don’t think so, because everybody want the position, people want to run for it and that’s giving everybody a chance,” Bradley said.

If you plan to vote Saturday, you’ll have a chance to test the new voting machines that will be available in November.

Shelby County Election Commission and the Shelby County Voter Alliance will be set up at all 26 voting locations where you can not only try out the new machines, but also register to vote for the November election.

Precincts will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tennessee voters can mark sample ballots online.

