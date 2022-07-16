Knox County deputy arrested for DUI following early morning crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County deputy was arrested for a DUI following a rollover crash on Alcoa Highway early Saturday morning, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

At approximately 3:50 a.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a crash on Alcoa Highway. Upon arrival, Sean McElyea, 31, was standing outside a Toyota Tacoma, that had been involved in a rollover crash, which had severely damaged the guardrail.

According to the report, officers noted that McElyea smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes. The report stated that the deputy told Knoxville police officers that he had just left Hannah’s bar near downtown, where he had a couple of drinks.

McElyea refused to consent to a standardized field sobriety test and “implied that he was unable to perform the testing due to his level of intoxication,” according to the report. It also stated that the deputy refused to consent to blood or breath testing after being informed of implied consent.

Officers noted in the report that McElyea had a receipt in his pocket from the bar that consisted of “two Smirnoff 80s, one Corona, and two Ultras.” Knoxville police obtained a search warrant for blood testing and McElyea was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center to get tested, the report stated.

While an internal investigation is conducted into his arrest, a spokesperson with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said that McElyea had been placed on administrative leave with pay beginning Saturday, July 16.

McElyea was assigned to KCSO’s juvenile transportation division.

Earlier this week, two Knoxville Police Department officers were arrested on DUI charges.

