High humidity for tomorrow & showers & storms possible

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory is in place for Memphis and Shelby County, Desoto County and parts of north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas until 8 PM this evening. It’s been a very hot & humid day and it will be warm and humid tonight. Temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday but still hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s for Sunday. A cold front will move in on Sunday into Monday, bringing scattered showers for some to the Mid-South. Temperatures will drop briefly on Monday but increase yet again by midweek as a ridge of high pressure builds back into the area.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 70s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, winds south 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, with a chance of showers and storms with lows in the upper 70s. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly Cloudy and another chance of scattered showers will also be possible on Monday. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. The cooler temperatures on Monday will be brief as high temperatures will soar back in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees for the remainder of the week.

