Beale street murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department investigators learned Thursday night that the suspect who was responsible for the deadly Beale Street shooting in April was arrested in Mississippi last week.

A warrant was issued for Cedquedrick Williams, 17, after he shot three people on Beale Street on April 10. Two of the victims were transported to Regional One in critical condition, and one other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was detained in the Union County Jail, located in New Albany, Miss., after being arrested for several local felony charges, including evading arrest after he was found driving in a stolen car containing marijuana and four guns that were stolen from Shelby County, including Memphis.

Williams has been incarcerated as an adult and has a bond set to $500,000.

Extradition is being arranged by Juvenile Court prosecutors.

