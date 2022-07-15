Wanted man arrested in Clarksdale after day-long pursuit

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - After a lengthy police chase in Clarksdale, police captured and arrested a man wanted out of Memphis Thursday night.

Clarksdale Police Department finally arrested Darnell Dye after he was initially pulled over for a traffic violation on Wednesday. The silver Toyota 4Runner came back as stolen and wanted by Memphis police. When officers got ready to approach, Dye sped away in the stolen car, eventually abandoning it and escaping on foot.

Later that night, Dye was spotted by officers on foot on Corbin St. They began chasing him when Dye circled back and jumped into an undercover police vehicle and escaped once again.

With the help of Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Dye was captured Thursday night at around 11:25 p.m. without incident.

Dye is wanted by several different agencies.

