VIDEO: Memphis police searching for Midtown shooters

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the people caught on surveillance cameras shooting at unknown vehicles on S. Willett St.

Video footage captures the July 12 incident where four people are seen retreating to the sidewalk before two of the people start shooting at two cars traveling down the street. One building was struck, but no people were injured, police say.

Only the two shooters seen in the video are suspects in this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

