St. Jude has plans to build 2 new highrise towers on campus

A rendering of what the proposed towers and other new developments would look like.
A rendering of what the proposed towers and other new developments would look like.(Perkins & Will via Memphis Business Journal)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is working on plans to built two new high-rise towers on its campus, the Memphis Business Journal reports.

One tower would be a 714,000-square-foot outpatient clinical care building and the other a 608,000-square-foot clinical office building.

The towers would include two stories of underground parking and allow for new entrances to be built from A.W. Willis Avenue and Jackson Avenue.

A letter of intent was filed seeking construction for the 225-foot towers.

St. Jude announced earlier this week its intention to increase its five-year operational and capital budget by $1.4 billion, to $12.9 billion, MBJ reports. That capital expenditure and hiring effort would create 900 more jobs than originally planned, to a total of 2,300 new positions. The total earmarked for construction, renovation, and capital needs rose from $1.9 billion to $2.3 billion.

