Shooting, attempted carjacking in Cooper-Young under investigation
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting and attempted carjacking in Cooper-Young Friday morning.
Officers responded to an aggravated assault at on Cox Street at 4:05 a.m.
A man was found and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
MPD says the suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle wearing a gray hoodie.
If you saw anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
