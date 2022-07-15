Shooting, attempted carjacking in Cooper-Young under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting and attempted carjacking in Cooper-Young Friday morning.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault at on Cox Street at 4:05 a.m.

A man was found and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD says the suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle wearing a gray hoodie.

If you saw anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

