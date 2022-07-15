Advertise with Us
Redbirds dominate Nashville, win 19-4

(Memphis Redbirds)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds picked up their 5th win in a row Thursday night in Nashville against the Sounds.

Moises Gomez got the party started in the second inning with a blast to straightaway center field, estimated at 443 feet.

It’s his minor league baseball-leading 26th homer this year.

The 3-run shot puts the Birds on top to stay, and they are nowhere nearly done. Later in the inning, Centerfielder Scott Hurst delivers a 3-run bomb, this one to right Field. Hurst even waved to the crowd out there.

The basepaths are getting worn out by so many Memphis feet on the home run trot. It’s now 8-0 Redbirds, with plenty more to come.

Fans in right field got plenty of souvenirs as Irving Lopez smashes a 2-run shot in their direction. This one is so far gone the right fielder barely even turns around.

Memphis pounds out 23 hits, including 4 home runs.

Redbirds go on to win big, 19-4. Same teams play Friday night in Nashville.

