Phone scammers claim to be police, GPD warns

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Police Department is warning the public about telephone scammers claiming to be members of the department.

In some cases, the scammers have used the department’s phone number. The callers are making false claims of subpoenas and warrants, police say.

The Germantown Police Department does not collect any fines or fees at any time in any manner.

If you receive a call from someone identifying themselves as a member of the department, you may verify the authenticity of the caller by calling the department at 901-754-7222 or any other published phone number.

