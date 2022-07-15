Ole Miss’ National Championship trophy to tour Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The “Tour of Champions” is coming soon across the Mid-South.
Ole Miss announced the locations it will bring its 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship Trophy for fans to get a close look.
The trophy will make 13 stops across Mississippi and Tennessee between July 25 and August 1.
Free championship posters will be available at each stop.
The schedule is as follows:
Monday, July 25
Landers Ford (11AM – 1PM)
2082 W Poplar Ave
Collierville, TN 38017
The Memphian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)
21 Cooper St
Memphis, TN 38104
Tuesday, July 26
Bill Russell Ford (11AM – 1PM)
2120 Hwy 45 N
Columbus, MS 39705
Hotel Tupelo 4PM – 6PM)
314 East Main Street
Tupelo, MS 38804
Wednesday, July 27
Homer Skelton Ford (11AM – 1PM)
6950 Hanna Cove
Olive Branch, MS 38654
The Alluvian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)
318 Howard Street
Greenwood, MS 38930
Thursday, July 28
Neshoba County Fair (1:30PM – 3:30PM)
County Road 147
Philadelphia, MS 39350
Pearl River Resort (5PM – 7PM)
Highway 16 WestChoctaw, MS 39350
Friday, July 29
Mississippi Aquarium (11AM – 1PM)
2100 East Beach BlvdGulfport, MS 39501
MGM Park (5:30PM – 8PM)
Ole Miss Night at Biloxi Shuckers
105 Caillavet St
Biloxi, MS 39530
Saturday, July 30
Hotel Indigo (11AM – 1PM)
103 S 30th Ave
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Gray-Daniels Ford (4PM – 6PM)
201 Octavia Dr
Brandon, MS 39042
Monday, August 1
Ole Miss Authentics (10AM – 3PM)
1801 Jackson Avenue West
Oxford, MS 38655
