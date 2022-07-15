Advertise with Us
Ole Miss’ National Championship trophy to tour Mid-South

Mississippi first baseman Tim Elko holds up the trophy as the team celebrates its College World...
Mississippi first baseman Tim Elko holds up the trophy as the team celebrates its College World Series national championship in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)(Bruce Newman | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The “Tour of Champions” is coming soon across the Mid-South.

Ole Miss announced the locations it will bring its 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship Trophy for fans to get a close look.

The trophy will make 13 stops across Mississippi and Tennessee between July 25 and August 1.

Free championship posters will be available at each stop.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, July 25

Landers Ford (11AM – 1PM)

2082 W Poplar Ave

Collierville, TN 38017

The Memphian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)

21 Cooper St

Memphis, TN 38104

Tuesday, July 26

Bill Russell Ford (11AM – 1PM)

2120 Hwy 45 N

Columbus, MS 39705

Hotel Tupelo 4PM – 6PM)

314 East Main Street

Tupelo, MS 38804

Wednesday, July 27

Homer Skelton Ford (11AM – 1PM)

6950 Hanna Cove

Olive Branch, MS 38654

The Alluvian Hotel (4PM – 6PM)

318 Howard Street

Greenwood, MS 38930

Thursday, July 28

Neshoba County Fair (1:30PM – 3:30PM)

County Road 147

Philadelphia, MS 39350

Pearl River Resort (5PM – 7PM)

Highway 16 WestChoctaw, MS 39350

Friday, July 29

Mississippi Aquarium (11AM – 1PM)

2100 East Beach BlvdGulfport, MS 39501

MGM Park (5:30PM – 8PM)

Ole Miss Night at Biloxi Shuckers

105 Caillavet St

Biloxi, MS 39530

Saturday, July 30

Hotel Indigo (11AM – 1PM)

103 S 30th Ave

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Gray-Daniels Ford (4PM – 6PM)

201 Octavia Dr

Brandon, MS 39042

Monday, August 1

Ole Miss Authentics (10AM – 3PM)

1801 Jackson Avenue West

Oxford, MS 38655

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

